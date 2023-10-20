A match in the Swiss Indoors Basel semifinals is next for Hubert Hurkacz, and he will play Ugo Humbert. Hurkacz is the favorite (+220 odds) to be crowned champion at St. Jakobshalle Basel.

Hurkacz at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel

Next Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Tournament Dates: October 21-29

October 21-29 Venue: St. Jakobshalle Basel

St. Jakobshalle Basel Location: Basel, Switzerland

Basel, Switzerland Court Surface: Hard

Hurkacz's Next Match

In the semifinals on Saturday, October 28 (at 9:00 AM ET), Hurkacz will face Humbert, after defeating Tallon Griekspoor 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 in the last round.

Hurkacz Stats

Hurkacz defeated No. 25-ranked Griekspoor 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 on Friday to make the .

In 23 tournaments over the past 12 months, Hurkacz has gone 40-20 and has won a pair of titles.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Hurkacz has gone 29-12 and has won two titles.

Through 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Hurkacz has played 30.7 games per match. He won 52.4% of them.

In his 41 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Hurkacz has averaged 29.1 games.

Hurkacz has won 19.0% of his return games and 85.5% of his service games over the past year.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Hurkacz has been victorious in 20.4% of his return games and 85.7% of his service games.

