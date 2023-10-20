South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lexington County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Lexington County, South Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lexington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Dutch Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Irmo, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapin High School at White Knoll High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Lexington, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.