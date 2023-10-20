South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Richland County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Richland County, South Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richland County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Sandhills School at Cary Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Cary, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Valley High School at Nation Ford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Irmo High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Blythewood, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
