SMU vs. Temple: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 20
The SMU Mustangs (4-2) and the Temple Owls (2-5) will meet in a matchup of AAC teams on Friday, October 20, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Owls will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Temple matchup in this article.
SMU vs. Temple Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
SMU vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Temple Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-19.5)
|55.5
|-1200
|+700
|FanDuel
|SMU (-19.5)
|56.5
|-1300
|+760
Week 8 Odds
SMU vs. Temple Betting Trends
- SMU has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Mustangs have been favored by 19.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- Temple has not won against the spread this year in five opportunities.
- The Owls have been an underdog by 19.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
SMU & Temple 2023 Futures Odds
|SMU
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
