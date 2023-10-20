South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Sumter County, South Carolina, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Darlington High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Sumter, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.