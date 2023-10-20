South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in York County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in York County, South Carolina this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
York County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Lancaster High School at York Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: York, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Valley High School at Nation Ford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Mill High School at Clover High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Clover, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian Land High School at Catawba Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 20
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- Conference: 4A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
