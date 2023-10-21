The No. 22 Air Force Falcons (6-0) visit the Navy Midshipmen (3-3) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

Air Force has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking 17th-best in scoring offense (37 points per game) and ninth-best in scoring defense (14.7 points allowed per game). In terms of total offense, Navy ranks 105th in the FBS (335 total yards per game) and 70th on the other side of the ball (375.3 total yards allowed per contest).

Air Force vs. Navy Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Air Force vs. Navy Key Statistics

Air Force Navy 412.2 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335 (117th) 240 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.3 (48th) 334.2 (1st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 235.7 (5th) 78 (133rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.3 (132nd) 4 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (2nd) 6 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (20th)

Air Force Stats Leaders

The team's top rusher, Emmanuel Michel, has carried the ball 113 times for 497 yards (82.8 per game), scoring eight times.

Jared Roznos' team-leading 279 yards as a receiver have come on nine receptions (out of 10 targets) with two touchdowns.

Cade Harris has caught two passes for 82 yards (13.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brandon Engel has racked up two grabs for 46 yards, an average of 7.7 yards per game.

Navy Stats Leaders

Tai Lavatai has 426 passing yards, or 71 per game, so far this season. He has completed 51.9% of his passes and has tossed three touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 27.2 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Alex Tecza has rushed for 503 yards on 62 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Dabe Fofana has racked up 229 yards (on 54 carries) with one touchdown.

Eli Heidenreich's 156 receiving yards (26 yards per game) are best on his team. He has four receptions on nine targets with two touchdowns.

Brandon Chatman has caught seven passes and compiled 146 receiving yards (24.3 per game).

Nathan Kent has racked up 77 reciving yards (12.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

