Alexander Noren will take to the course at Accordia Golf Narashino CC in Chiba, Japan for the 2023 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP from October 19-21, looking to conquer the par-70, 7,079-yard course with $8,500,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Time and Date Info

Date: October 19-21, 2023

October 19-21, 2023 Course: Accordia Golf Narashino CC

Accordia Golf Narashino CC Location: Chiba, Japan

Chiba, Japan Par: 70 / 7,079 yards

70 / 7,079 yards

Alexander Noren Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Noren has shot below par on 13 occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Noren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five events, Noren has finished in the top five once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Noren has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 28 -6 278 0 13 2 3 $1.6M

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP Insights and Stats

In Noren's past two appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 all two times, and his average finish has been 18th.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Noren finished 18th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2021).

The par-70 course measures 7,079 yards this week, 64 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Accordia Golf Narashino CC have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

The average course Noren has played in the past year has been 281 yards longer than the 7,079 yards Accordia Golf Narashino CC will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Noren's Last Time Out

Noren was in the 92nd percentile on par 3s at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 2.81 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He finished in the 89th percentile on par 4s at the Shriners Children's Open, averaging 3.80 strokes on those 44 holes.

Noren was better than 42% of the field at the Shriners Children's Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.43.

Noren recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Noren did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.2).

Noren recorded more birdies or better (12) than the field average of 8.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open.

At that last tournament, Noren's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Noren finished the Shriners Children's Open carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Shriners Children's Open averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Noren finished without one.

