The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-3) visit the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-1) at Hardy M. Graham Stadium on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

UT Martin ranks 41st in scoring defense this year (24 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-best in the FCS with 32.7 points per game. This season has been difficult for Charleston Southern on both offense and defense, as it is averaging only 211.5 total yards per game (third-worst) and surrendering 436.8 total yards per game (17th-worst).

Charleston Southern vs. UT Martin Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Charleston Southern vs. UT Martin Key Statistics

Charleston Southern UT Martin 211.5 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 464.5 (17th) 436.8 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392 (81st) 100.7 (107th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.2 (5th) 110.8 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.3 (57th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Zolten Osborne has thrown for 443 yards (73.8 yards per game) while completing 51.9% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes with one interception this season.

TJ Ruff has rushed for 373 yards on 80 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

JD Moore has piled up 194 yards (on 48 carries) with one touchdown.

William Kakavitsas has hauled in 158 receiving yards on 13 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Noah Jennings has caught eight passes and compiled 108 receiving yards (18 per game).

Tyree Taylor has racked up 91 reciving yards (15.2 ypg) this season.

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has thrown for 1,166 yards, completing 53.3% of his passes and tossing 12 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 238 yards (39.7 ypg) on 46 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Sam Franklin has racked up 839 yards on 110 carries while finding paydirt seven times as a runner.

DeVonte Tanksley has hauled in 25 receptions for 340 yards (56.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Trevonte Rucker has put up a 248-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes on 20 targets.

Zoe Roberts has a total of 160 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

