ACC rivals will do battle when the Clemson Tigers (4-2) battle the Miami Hurricanes (4-2) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Clemson vs. Miami (FL)?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Miami (FL) 26, Clemson 25

The Tigers have a 2-1 record (winning 75% of their games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

Miami (FL) has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Hurricanes have played as an underdog of +125 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tigers a 60.0% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Miami (FL) (+3) Clemson has two wins versus the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Tigers have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Against the spread, Miami (FL) is 3-2-0 this season.

This year, the Hurricanes are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Over (47.5) Clemson and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points twice this season.

There have been three Miami (FL) games that have finished with a combined score higher than 47.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 69.9 points per game, 22.4 points more than the total of 47.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Clemson

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.3 53.2 53.5 Implied Total AVG 33.6 34.7 32 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-4-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Miami (FL)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.3 50.8 52 Implied Total AVG 32.4 32.3 32.5 ATS Record 3-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-2-0 1-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

