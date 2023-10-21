Sun Belt foes will meet when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-3) meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 33, Arkansas State 23

Coastal Carolina 33, Arkansas State 23 Coastal Carolina has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Chanticleers have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

This season, Arkansas State has been the underdog five times and won two of those games.

The Red Wolves are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +260 or more on the moneyline.

The Chanticleers have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Coastal Carolina (-8.5)



Coastal Carolina (-8.5) In six Coastal Carolina games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Chanticleers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Arkansas State owns a record of 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Red Wolves have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 8.5 points or more in three chances.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (58.5)



Under (58.5) Coastal Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 58.5 points in a game twice this season.

There have been three Arkansas State games that have finished with a combined score higher than 58.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 52.4 points per game, 6.1 points fewer than the over/under of 58.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Coastal Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.8 59.5 64.2 Implied Total AVG 37.8 38.7 37 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-5-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Arkansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.8 50.5 55.2 Implied Total AVG 35.3 34 36.7 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

