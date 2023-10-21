When the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers match up with the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 21, our projection model predicts the Chanticleers will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Coastal Carolina (-8.5) Under (59.5) Coastal Carolina 33, Arkansas State 23

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The Chanticleers have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.

The Chanticleers have four wins in six games against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 8.5-point favorites or more, Coastal Carolina has a perfect ATS record of 2-0.

One Chanticleers game (out of six) has gone over the point total this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 59.5 points, 2.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Coastal Carolina contests.

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Red Wolves.

So far this season, the Red Wolves have put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Arkansas State is 0-3 against the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or greater this year.

In the Red Wolves' six games with a set total, three have hit the over (50%).

Arkansas State games this season have averaged a total of 52.8 points, 6.7 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Chanticleers vs. Red Wolves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Coastal Carolina 30.2 23.7 37.7 17.7 22.7 29.7 Arkansas State 22.2 36.5 26 27 18.3 46

