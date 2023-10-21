The Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-3) are 10-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-3) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The contest has an over/under of 59.5.

Coastal Carolina is averaging 30.2 points per game on offense, which ranks them 55th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 57th, surrendering 23.7 points per contest. Arkansas State ranks 95th in total yards per game (351.2), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst in the FBS with 459.8 total yards conceded per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Centennial Bank Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina vs Arkansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Coastal Carolina -10 -110 -110 59.5 -115 -105 -375 +290

Looking to place a bet on Coastal Carolina vs. Arkansas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Coastal Carolina Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Chanticleers' offense play poorly, ranking third-worst in the FBS in total yards (478.7 total yards per game). They rank 90th on defense (409 total yards surrendered per game).

Over the last three contests, the Chanticleers rank -26-worst in scoring offense (24 points per game) and -46-worst in scoring defense (30.7 points per game allowed).

From an offensive perspective, Coastal Carolina has been a top-25 passing unit over the last three contests with 322.3 passing yards per game (25th-best). It has not fared as well on defense, with 272.7 passing yards allowed per game (-79-worst) over that stretch.

The Chanticleers have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three games, putting up 156.3 rushing yards per game over that stretch (24th-worst). They've been better on defense, allowing 136.3 rushing yards per game (104th-ranked).

The Chanticleers have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, in their last three games.

Coastal Carolina has not gone over the total in its past three contests.

Week 8 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina has posted a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chanticleers have covered the spread when playing as at least 10-point favorites in two of two opportunities this season.

Out of Coastal Carolina's six games with a set total, one has hit the over (16.7%).

Coastal Carolina has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

Coastal Carolina has played as a moneyline favorite of -375 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Chanticleers have a 78.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Coastal Carolina to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has compiled 1,675 yards (279.2 ypg) on 127-of-196 passing with eight touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett has carried the ball 64 times for a team-high 309 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner. He's also tacked on 11 catches for 145 yards (24.2 per game).

CJ Beasley has piled up 135 yards on 27 carries, scoring one time.

Sam Pinckney has hauled in 35 receptions for 545 yards (90.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Jared Brown has hauled in 29 passes while averaging 59 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jameson Tucker has been the target of 15 passes and racked up 10 receptions for 193 yards, an average of 32.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Allen Henry has racked up 1.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up one TFL and 12 tackles.

Coastal Carolina's top-tackler, Juan Powell, has 22 tackles and one TFL this year.

Clayton Isbell leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 22 tackles and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.