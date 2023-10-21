ACC foes will do battle when the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (6-0) face the No. 16 Duke Blue Devils (5-1) at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Florida State vs. Duke?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida State 27, Duke 23

Florida State 27, Duke 23 Florida State has won all five of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Seminoles have played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter, and won in each game.

Duke has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Blue Devils have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +450 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Seminoles have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Duke (+14.5)



Duke (+14.5) In six Florida State games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Seminoles have two against the spread wins in four games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Duke has four wins against the spread in five games this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) Five of Florida State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 48.5 points.

There has been just one game featuring Duke this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 48.5.

The total for the matchup of 48.5 is 24.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Florida State (42.2 points per game) and Duke (31.2 points per game).

Splits Tables

Florida State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.2 54 51.5 Implied Total AVG 35.2 36.3 33 ATS Record 4-2-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 3-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Duke

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.3 49.3 44.5 Implied Total AVG 30.4 29.5 34 ATS Record 4-1-0 3-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-3-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-1 0-0

