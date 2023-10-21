The Western Carolina Catamounts (5-1) hit the road for a SoCon clash against the Furman Paladins (5-1) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Western Carolina has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best in the FCS by putting up 41.3 points per game. The Catamounts rank 76th on defense (28.7 points allowed per game). With 31.7 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Furman ranks 26th in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 28th, allowing 22.3 points per contest.

Furman vs. Western Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Furman vs. Western Carolina Key Statistics

Furman Western Carolina 375.2 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 531.8 (1st) 372.3 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.5 (69th) 177.5 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.0 (12th) 197.7 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.8 (5th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 1 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has been a dual threat for Furman this season. He has 1,057 passing yards (176.2 per game) while completing 69.8% of his passes. He's tossed six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 391 yards (65.2 ypg) on 74 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Dominic Roberto, has carried the ball 87 times for 394 yards (65.7 per game) with six touchdowns.

Ben Ferguson's 219 receiving yards (36.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 15 catches on 18 targets with one touchdown.

Joshua Harris has 24 receptions (on 29 targets) for a total of 218 yards (36.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kyndel Dean's 18 targets have resulted in 14 receptions for 184 yards.

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has thrown for 1,532 yards (255.3 ypg) to lead Western Carolina, completing 69.5% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 85 rushing yards on 24 carries.

The team's top rusher, Desmond Reid, has carried the ball 113 times for 847 yards (141.2 per game), scoring 12 times. He's also caught 13 passes for 143 yards.

Branson Adams has piled up 247 yards on 36 carries, scoring one time.

Censere Lee's team-high 421 yards as a receiver have come on 22 receptions (out of 17 targets) with six touchdowns.

AJ Colombo has caught 19 passes for 320 yards (53.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

David White has a total of 214 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 15 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

