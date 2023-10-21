The Colorado Avalanche will host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, October 21, with the Avalanche having won four consecutive games.

The Avalanche-Hurricanes matchup will air on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Hurricanes vs Avalanche Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 24 total goals this season (4.8 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

With 23 goals (4.6 per game), the Hurricanes have the league's No. 1 offense.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have allowed 21 goals (4.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.6 goals per game (23 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Brady Skjei 5 1 5 6 2 2 - Seth Jarvis 5 4 2 6 1 5 85.7% Teuvo Teravainen 5 4 1 5 1 2 51.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 5 2 3 5 4 5 45.6% Martin Necas 5 2 3 5 2 1 56.2%

Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)

The Avalanche conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in NHL action.

The Avalanche's 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the league.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche scored last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 261 power-play chances.

The Avalanche's 24.52% power-play conversion rate was sixth-best in the league.

