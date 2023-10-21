Jordan Martinook and the Carolina Hurricanes will play on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Colorado Avalanche. Looking to bet on Martinook's props versus the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jordan Martinook vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Martinook Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Martinook has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 16:20 on the ice per game.

Martinook has yet to score a goal this year through five games played.

Martinook has a point in one of five games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Martinook has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the five games he's played.

Martinook's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 37% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Martinook has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Martinook Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have allowed four goals in total (just one per game), the least in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +10.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Colorado 5 Games 2 1 Points 1 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

