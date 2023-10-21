Big 12 opponents will battle when the Kansas State Wildcats (4-2) meet the TCU Horned Frogs (4-3). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this contest.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Kansas State vs. TCU? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Kansas State vs. TCU?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kansas State 32, TCU 25

Kansas State 32, TCU 25 Kansas State has been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 2-2 in those games.

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.

This is the first time TCU will play as an underdog this season.

The Horned Frogs have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +200 odds on them winning this game.

The Wildcats have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Kansas State (-6)



Kansas State (-6) In six Kansas State games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been favored by 6 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

In six games played TCU has recorded three wins against the spread.

Parlay your bets together on the Kansas State vs. TCU matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Kansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in a game just once this season.

There has been just one game featuring TCU this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 59.5.

Kansas State averages 36.2 points per game against TCU's 33.1, amounting to 9.8 points over the matchup's over/under of 59.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Kansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.8 52.5 53.2 Implied Total AVG 32.3 35 29.7 ATS Record 4-2-0 3-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 2-0 0-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

TCU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.8 57.5 58.5 Implied Total AVG 34.2 34.8 33 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 2-2-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.