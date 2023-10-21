South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McCormick County This Week
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in McCormick County, South Carolina, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
McCormick County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
McCormick High School at Calhoun Falls Charter High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 21
- Location: Calhoun Falls, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.