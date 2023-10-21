The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) and UCF Knights (3-3) will battle in a clash of Big 12 opponents at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Oklahoma vs. UCF? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Oklahoma vs. UCF?

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Norman, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Oklahoma 47, UCF 14
  • Oklahoma has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 5-0.
  • The Sooners have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1000 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.
  • UCF lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
  • The Knights have played as an underdog of +625 or more once this season and won that game.
  • The Sooners have a 90.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Oklahoma (-17.5)
  • Oklahoma is 6-0-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Sooners have been favored by 17.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
  • So far in 2023 UCF has two wins against the spread.

Parlay your bets together on the Oklahoma vs. UCF matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (67.5)
  • Three of Oklahoma's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 67.5 points.
  • This season, three of UCF's games have ended with a score higher than 67.5 points.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 80.2 points per game, 12.7 points more than the total of 67.5 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 58.8 58.3 59.2
Implied Total AVG 39.5 41.3 37.7
ATS Record 6-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0
Over/Under Record 4-2-0 2-1-0 2-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

UCF

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 56.7 54.8 58.5
Implied Total AVG 35.5 39.7 31.3
ATS Record 2-4-0 2-1-0 0-3-0
Over/Under Record 5-1-0 3-0-0 2-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-1 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.