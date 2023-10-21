Big 12 foes meet when the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (6-0) and the UCF Knights (3-3) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

On the offensive side of the ball, Oklahoma has been a top-25 unit, ranking sixth-best in the FBS by compiling 506 yards per game. The defense ranks 53rd (353.7 yards allowed per game). With 35 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, UCF ranks 27th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 88th, surrendering 27.8 points per contest.

For more about this contest, continue reading.

Oklahoma vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Watch this game on Fubo City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

Oklahoma vs. UCF Key Statistics

Oklahoma UCF 506 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 516.7 (21st) 353.7 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.3 (57th) 164.8 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.3 (3rd) 341.2 (4th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.3 (37th) 4 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (74th) 15 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (120th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has 1,878 passing yards for Oklahoma, completing 72.3% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 208 rushing yards (34.7 ypg) on 43 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Tawee Walker has 239 rushing yards on 53 carries with four touchdowns.

Marcus Major has carried the ball 60 times for 226 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Andrel Anthony's 429 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 36 times and has totaled 27 catches and one touchdown.

Jalil Farooq has caught 20 passes for 415 yards (69.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Nic Anderson has hauled in 11 receptions for 282 yards, an average of 47 yards per game. He's scored six times as a receiver this season.

UCF Stats Leaders

Timmy McClain has thrown for 1,008 yards (168 ypg) while completing 63.9% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 102 yards with one touchdown.

RJ Harvey has carried the ball 89 times for a team-high 511 yards (85.2 per game) with six touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his eight receptions this season are good for 172 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Johnny Richardson has run for 441 yards across 53 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Kobe Hudson has racked up 473 receiving yards on 22 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Javon Baker has caught 21 passes and compiled 417 receiving yards (69.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

