Saturday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) at Chase Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Phillies coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET on October 21.

The probable pitchers are Zack Wheeler (13-6, 3.61 ERA) for the Phillies and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) for the Diamondbacks.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 8:07 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: TBS

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Phillies Performance Insights

The Phillies have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.

The Phillies have entered the game as favorites 112 times this season and won 68, or 60.7%, of those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 49-27 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The Phillies have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Philadelphia is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 796 total runs this season.

The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 94 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (50%) in those games.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 21 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 12 Braves W 3-1 Ranger Suárez vs Spencer Strider October 16 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen October 17 Diamondbacks W 10-0 Aaron Nola vs Merrill Kelly October 19 @ Diamondbacks L 2-1 Ranger Suárez vs Brandon Pfaadt October 20 @ Diamondbacks L 6-5 Cristopher Sanchez vs Joe Mantiply October 21 @ Diamondbacks - Zack Wheeler vs Zac Gallen October 23 Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

Diamondbacks Schedule