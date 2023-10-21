Pioneer League foes match up when the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-3) and the Marist Red Foxes (3-3) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

Presbyterian is putting up 23.7 points per game on offense (68th in the FCS), and ranks 49th on defense with 25 points allowed per game. Marist is generating 302.7 total yards per contest on offense this season (100th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 371.8 total yards per game (80th-ranked).

See how to watch this matchup on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Presbyterian vs. Marist Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Clinton, South Carolina

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

Presbyterian vs. Marist Key Statistics

Presbyterian Marist 347.3 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 302.7 (100th) 319 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.8 (67th) 118 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.5 (101st) 229.3 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.2 (73rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Presbyterian Stats Leaders

Tyler Wesley has been a dual threat for Presbyterian so far this season. He has 1,108 passing yards, completing 53.2% of his passes and throwing eight touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 200 yards (33.3 ypg) on 43 carries with one rushing touchdown.

JB Seay has been handed the ball 42 times this year and racked up 153 yards (25.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Dominic Kibby's leads his squad with 420 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 receptions (out of 26 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Worth Warner has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 315 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jordan Irizarry's 15 catches have yielded 224 yards.

Marist Stats Leaders

Brock Bagozzi has compiled 1,064 yards (177.3 per game) while completing 51.8% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Amin Woods has rushed for 452 yards on 105 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Tristan Shannon has collected 131 yards (on 28 attempts) with one touchdown.

Matt Stianche has hauled in 484 receiving yards on 27 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Will Downes has put up a 208-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 19 passes on 11 targets.

Jake Ciolino has racked up 116 reciving yards (19.3 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Presbyterian or Marist gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.