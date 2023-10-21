On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Seth Jarvis going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Seth Jarvis score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jarvis stats and insights

Jarvis has a goal in two of five games this season, scoring more than once in both of those games.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have given up four goals in total (only one per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.