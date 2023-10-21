Fans watching from South Carolina will have their eyes on the Clemson Tigers versus the Miami Hurricanes, which is one of many solid options on the Week 8 college football slate.

College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week

South Carolina State Bulldogs at Delaware State Hornets

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Alumni Stadium

Alumni Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Marist Red Foxes at Presbyterian Blue Hose

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium

Bailey Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Furman Paladins at Western Carolina Catamounts

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Charleston Southern Buccaneers at UT Martin Skyhawks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

Hardy M. Graham Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 20 Missouri Tigers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Missouri (-7.5)

Wofford Terriers at Mercer Bears

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Five Star Stadium

Five Star Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Arkansas State Red Wolves

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Centennial Bank Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Coastal Carolina (-8.5)

Clemson Tigers at Miami Hurricanes

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Clemson (-3)

