Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Carolina
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Fans watching from South Carolina will have their eyes on the Clemson Tigers versus the Miami Hurricanes, which is one of many solid options on the Week 8 college football slate.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week
South Carolina State Bulldogs at Delaware State Hornets
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Click here for a full South Carolina State/Delaware State preview
Marist Red Foxes at Presbyterian Blue Hose
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bailey Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Click here for a full Marist/Presbyterian preview
Furman Paladins at Western Carolina Catamounts
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Click here for a full Furman/Western Carolina preview
Charleston Southern Buccaneers at UT Martin Skyhawks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Click here for a full Charleston Southern/UT Martin preview
South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 20 Missouri Tigers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Missouri (-7.5)
Wofford Terriers at Mercer Bears
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Five Star Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Coastal Carolina (-8.5)
Clemson Tigers at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Clemson (-3)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.