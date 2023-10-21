Which team is going to win on Saturday, October 21, when the South Carolina State Bulldogs and Delaware State Hornets square off at 12:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Bulldogs. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

South Carolina State vs. Delaware State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Carolina State (-4.5) 54.8 South Carolina State 30, Delaware State 25

Week 8 MEAC Predictions

South Carolina State Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs covered just twice in 10 games with a spread last year.

A total of six of Bulldogs games last year hit the over.

Delaware State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

The Hornets and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of nine times last season.

Bulldogs vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Delaware State 21.5 40.0 29.5 16.0 17.5 52.0 South Carolina State 19.5 25.5 31.3 14.7 8.0 36.0

