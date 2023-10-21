The Delaware State Hornets (1-5) hit the road for a MEAC showdown against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Alumni Stadium.

With 40 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks sixth-worst in the FCS, Delaware State has had to lean on their 80th-ranked offense (21.5 points per contest) to keep them competitive. South Carolina State ranks 94th in the FCS with 19.5 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 54th with 25.5 points allowed per game on defense.

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Carolina State vs. Delaware State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Dover, Delaware

Dover, Delaware Venue: Alumni Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

South Carolina State vs. Delaware State Key Statistics

South Carolina State Delaware State 324.2 (84th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315 (93rd) 337.5 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.5 (57th) 167.5 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 107.5 (101st) 156.7 (104th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.5 (60th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

South Carolina State Stats Leaders

Corey Fields has thrown for 830 yards (138.3 ypg) while completing 53.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 95 yards .

Jawarn Howell is his team's leading rusher with 53 carries for 282 yards, or 47 per game. Howell has also chipped in with 10 catches for 149 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Kacy Fields has taken 42 carries and totaled 178 yards with two touchdowns.

Justin Smith-Brown leads his team with 188 receiving yards on nine catches with three touchdowns.

Keshawn Toney has 13 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 165 yards (27.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jordan Smith has racked up 152 reciving yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Delaware State Stats Leaders

Marqui Adams has thrown for 1,181 yards, completing 58.9% of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 196 yards (32.7 ypg) on 62 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Marquis Gillis, has carried the ball 73 times for 324 yards (54 per game). He's also caught eight passes for 101 yards.

Nyghee Lolley's leads his squad with 184 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 15 receptions (out of 13 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Khyheem Waleed has hauled in nine receptions totaling 173 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

EJ Core has compiled 13 grabs for 168 yards, an average of 28 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Delaware State or South Carolina State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.