The No. 20 Missouri Tigers (6-1) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-4) square off on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in a battle of SEC opponents.

Missouri ranks 28th in total offense (445.1 yards per game) and 47th in total defense (345.4 yards allowed per game) this season. South Carolina is compiling 29 points per game on offense this season (67th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 31.3 points per contest (107th-ranked) on defense.

Read on to find out the info on how to watch this game on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

South Carolina vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 8 Games

South Carolina vs. Missouri Key Statistics

South Carolina Missouri 410.2 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.1 (17th) 451.3 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.4 (76th) 97.8 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.7 (85th) 312.3 (13th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.4 (18th) 7 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (22nd) 7 (96th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (96th)

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,724 yards (287.3 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 73.6% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 129 yards (21.5 ypg) on 50 carries with two touchdowns.

Mario Anderson has rushed 64 times for 328 yards, with two touchdowns.

Xavier Legette has hauled in 716 receiving yards on 37 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Trey Knox has put up a 214-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 33 targets.

O'Mega Blake's 18 targets have resulted in 12 grabs for 160 yards and one touchdown.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has recorded 2,038 yards (291.1 ypg) on 154-of-217 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 86 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 50 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Cody Schrader has 648 rushing yards on 114 carries with seven touchdowns.

Nathaniel Peat has been handed the ball 62 times this year and racked up 274 yards (39.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Luther Burden III's team-high 808 yards as a receiver have come on 56 receptions (out of 78 targets) with five touchdowns.

Theo Wease has grabbed 34 passes while averaging 57.1 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Mookie Cooper's 22 receptions have turned into 302 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Missouri or South Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.