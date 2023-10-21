The Carolina Hurricanes, Teuvo Teravainen included, will play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Teravainen available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Avalanche Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSO

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Teravainen has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 16:47 on the ice per game.

Teravainen has scored a goal in three of five games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Teravainen has recorded a point in a game four times this year out of five games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Teravainen has had an assist in one of five games this season.

The implied probability that Teravainen goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Avalanche

The Avalanche have conceded four goals in total (only one per game), the least in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +10.

