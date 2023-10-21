The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-4) and BYU Cougars (4-2) will face each other in a clash of Big 12 rivals at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas Tech vs. BYU? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Texas Tech vs. BYU?

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Texas Tech 32, BYU 24

Texas Tech 32, BYU 24 Texas Tech has compiled a 2-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, the Red Raiders have gone 0-1 (33.3%).

This season, BYU has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

This season, the Cougars have won one of their three games when they're the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Red Raiders have an implied win probability of 60.0%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texas Tech (-3)



Texas Tech (-3) So far this season Texas Tech has two victories against the spread.

This season, the Red Raiders have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

BYU has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 3 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Texas Tech vs. BYU matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Five of Texas Tech's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 50.5 points.

This season, every game BYU has played finished with a combined score higher than 50.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 60 points per game, 9.5 points more than the total of 50.5 for this contest.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Texas Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.3 59.5 55.2 Implied Total AVG 31.8 32.3 31.3 ATS Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-1 1-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

BYU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.1 48.5 52 Implied Total AVG 28.5 25 29.7 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-0-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-0-0 1-0-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.