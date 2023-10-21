Big South Games Today: How to Watch Big South Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 8
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football season continues into Week 8, which includes three games involving schools from the Big South. Hoping to catch all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the column below.
Big South Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Charleston Southern Buccaneers at UT Martin Skyhawks
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Bryant Bulldogs at Eastern Illinois Panthers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
