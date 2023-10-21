When the Western Carolina Catamounts match up with the Furman Paladins at 2:30 PM on Saturday, October 21, our computer model predicts the Catamounts will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Western Carolina vs. Furman Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Western Carolina (-14.5) 60.7 Western Carolina 38, Furman 23

Western Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Catamounts compiled a 7-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Catamounts games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins are winless against the spread so far this season (0-2-0).

One of the Paladins' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

Catamounts vs. Paladins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Carolina 41.3 28.7 53.5 14.0 35.3 36.0 Furman 31.7 22.3 37.0 12.7 26.3 32.0

