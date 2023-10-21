SoCon foes meet when the Western Carolina Catamounts (5-1) and the Furman Paladins (5-1) play on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium.

Western Carolina owns the 83rd-ranked defense this season (373.5 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking best with a tally of 531.8 yards per game. With 375.2 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Furman ranks 48th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 81st, surrendering 372.3 total yards per contest.

Western Carolina vs. Furman Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cullowhee, North Carolina

Cullowhee, North Carolina Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium

Western Carolina vs. Furman Key Statistics

Western Carolina Furman 531.8 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.2 (56th) 373.5 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 372.3 (68th) 222 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.5 (29th) 309.8 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.7 (70th) 5 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (34th)

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has racked up 1,532 yards (255.3 ypg) on 105-of-151 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 85 rushing yards (14.2 ypg) on 24 carries.

The team's top rusher, Desmond Reid, has carried the ball 113 times for 847 yards (141.2 per game), scoring 12 times. He's also caught 13 passes for 143 yards.

This season, Branson Adams has carried the ball 36 times for 247 yards (41.2 per game) and one touchdown.

Censere Lee's 421 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has registered 22 receptions and six touchdowns.

AJ Colombo has put up a 320-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 19 passes on 12 targets.

David White's 15 grabs have turned into 214 yards and two touchdowns.

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has thrown for 1,057 yards on 111-of-159 passing with six touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 391 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Dominic Roberto is his team's leading rusher with 87 carries for 394 yards, or 65.7 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Ben Ferguson's 219 receiving yards (36.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has 15 catches on 18 targets with one touchdown.

Joshua Harris has 24 receptions (on 29 targets) for a total of 218 yards (36.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kyndel Dean's 18 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 184 yards.

