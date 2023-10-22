Drake London will be up against the seventh-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

London has put up 26 catches for a team-best 329 yards and two TDs this campaign this season. He has been targeted on 43 occasions, and averages 54.8 yards receiving.

London vs. the Buccaneers

London vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 2 GP / 77.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 77.5 REC YPG / REC TD Tampa Bay has allowed four opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have allowed six opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Tampa Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

London will square off against the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense this week. The Buccaneers concede 247 passing yards per game.

The Buccaneers' defense is ranked eighth in the NFL with six passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Falcons Player Previews

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 46.5 (-118)

London Receiving Insights

In three of six games this year, London has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

London has received 21.1% of his team's 204 passing attempts this season (43 targets).

He has 329 receiving yards on 43 targets to rank 53rd in league play with 7.7 yards per target.

London has made two touchdown catches this year in six games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 20.0% of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

London has been targeted eight times in the red zone (33.3% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts).

London's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 TAR / 9 REC / 125 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 6 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 2 REC / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 67 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

