Drake London vs. Dee Delaney: Week 7 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Atlanta Falcons' Drake London will be up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense and Dee Delaney in Week 7 NFL action. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Falcons receivers' matchup versus the Buccaneers secondary.
Falcons vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- Location: Tampa, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers
|45.8
|7.6
|31
|88
|7.15
Drake London vs. Dee Delaney Insights
Drake London & the Falcons' Offense
- Drake London paces his team with 329 receiving yards on 26 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Through the air, Atlanta is midde-of-the-pack this season in passing yards, ranking 16th in the NFL with 1,272 (212 per game).
- The Falcons are bottom-10 in points this season, ranking 27th in the NFL with 99 total points scored (16.5 per game). They also rank 14th in total yards (1,986).
- Atlanta ranks 16th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 34 pass attempts per game (204 total pass attempts).
- In the red zone, the Falcons have thrown the ball 24 times this year, ranking them 15th in the league.
Dee Delaney & the Buccaneers' Defense
- Dee Delaney has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with six tackles and two passes defended.
- In terms of passing yards conceded, Tampa Bay is 14th in the NFL at 1,235 (247 per game).
- The Buccaneers are allowing the third-fewest points in the NFL, 17.6 per game.
- Tampa Bay has allowed over 100 receiving yards to four players this season.
- The Buccaneers have allowed a touchdown pass to six players this season.
Drake London vs. Dee Delaney Advanced Stats
|Drake London
|Dee Delaney
|Rec. Targets
|43
|11
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|26
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.7
|5
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|329
|6
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|54.8
|3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|76
|0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|8
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|2
|Interceptions
