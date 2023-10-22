Jonnu Smith has a good matchup when his Atlanta Falcons meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Buccaneers give up 247 passing yards per game, seventh-worst in the NFL.

Smith has a 282-yard campaign thus far (47.0 yards per game), with one touchdown. He has reeled in 25 balls on 32 targets.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Smith and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Smith vs. the Buccaneers

Smith vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 14 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tampa Bay in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have surrendered a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Tampa Bay on the season.

The pass defense of the Buccaneers is allowing 247 yards per contest this year, which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this year, the Buccaneers have given up six passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks eighth among NFL defenses.

Watch Falcons vs Buccaneers on Fubo!

Falcons Player Previews

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Smith with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Smith Receiving Insights

In four of five games this season, Smith has eclipsed his prop for receiving yards.

Smith has 15.7% of his team's target share (32 targets on 204 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.8 yards per target (32nd in league play), averaging 282 yards on 32 passes thrown his way.

In one of five games this season, Smith has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

He has 10.0% of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Smith has been targeted four times in the red zone (16.7% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 6 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.