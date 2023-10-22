In one of the two matchups on the Liga MX slate today, CF Monterrey and Pumas UNAM take the pitch at Estadio Olimpico Universitario.

There is coverage available for all the action in Liga MX today, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Pumas UNAM vs CF Monterrey

CF Monterrey journeys to take on Pumas UNAM at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ViX+

Favorite: Pumas UNAM (+145)

Pumas UNAM (+145) Underdog: CF Monterrey (+170)

CF Monterrey (+170) Draw: (+255)

(+255) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Atletico San Luis vs Necaxa

Necaxa is on the road to match up with Atletico San Luis at Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TUDN

TUDN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Atletico San Luis (-135)

Atletico San Luis (-135) Underdog: Necaxa (+330)

Necaxa (+330) Draw: (+310)

(+310) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.