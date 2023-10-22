Mack Hollins will be running routes against the seventh-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Atlanta Falcons take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hollins' 12 grabs (on 23 targets) have netted him 184 yards (30.7 per game) this year.

Hollins vs. the Buccaneers

Hollins vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 10 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 10 REC YPG / REC TD Tampa Bay has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have surrendered a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Tampa Bay on the season.

The pass defense of the Buccaneers is allowing 247 yards per outing this year, which ranks 26th in the league.

Opponents of the Buccaneers have scored six touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). The Buccaneers' defense is eighth in the league in that category.

Falcons Player Previews

Mack Hollins Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-111)

Hollins Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Hollins has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (four of six).

Hollins has 11.3% of his team's target share (23 targets on 204 passing attempts).

He has 184 receiving yards on 23 targets to rank 44th in NFL play with 8.0 yards per target.

Hollins, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Hollins has been targeted two times in the red zone (8.3% of his team's 24 red zone pass attempts).

Hollins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 3 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

