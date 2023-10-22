The Week 8 college football slate features two games involving schools from the Big Sky. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

Big Sky Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Northern Colorado Bears at Cal Poly Mustangs 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Montana State Bobcats at Sacramento State Hornets 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

