Ahead of a game against the Atlanta Hawks (0-0), the Charlotte Hornets (0-0) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 25 at Spectrum Center.

Hornets vs Hawks Additional Info

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG James Bouknight SG Out Knee Bryce McGowens SG Questionable Ankle Cody Martin SF Out Knee Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Wesley Matthews: Out (Calf)

Hornets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE

Hornets vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -3.5 235.5

