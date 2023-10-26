Bills vs. Buccaneers Player Props & Odds – Week 8
Stefon Diggs will lead the Buffalo Bills into their battle versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Highmark Stadium on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.
Want to make a bet on one of the best contributors in this contest between the Bills and the Buccaneers? See below for key facts and figures.
Stefon Diggs Touchdown Odds
- Diggs Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Diggs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +260
Mike Evans Touchdown Odds
- Evans Odds to Score First TD: +1100
- Evans Odds to Score Anytime TD: +460
More Bills Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Josh Allen
|259.5 (-110)
|22.5 (-110)
|-
|James Cook
|-
|53.5 (-110)
|17.5 (-110)
|Gabriel Davis
|-
|-
|42.5 (-110)
|Stefon Diggs
|-
|-
|86.5 (-110)
|Dalton Kincaid
|-
|-
|40.5 (-110)
|Latavius Murray
|-
|25.5 (-110)
|-
|Khalil Shakir
|-
|-
|19.5 (-110)
More Buccaneers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Mike Evans
|-
|-
|59.5 (-110)
|Chris Godwin
|-
|-
|53.5 (-110)
|Baker Mayfield
|227.5 (-110)
|9.5 (-110)
|-
|Rachaad White
|-
|42.5 (-110)
|23.5 (-110)
|Cade Otton
|-
|-
|23.5 (-110)
|Trey Palmer
|-
|-
|16.5 (-110)
