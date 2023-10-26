The Buffalo Bills (4-3) match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) at Highmark Stadium on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Bills vs. Buccaneers

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Bills vs. Buccaneers Insights

The Bills average 11 more points per game (28.3) than the Buccaneers surrender (17.3).

Tampa Bay scores 17.2 points per game, comparable to the 16.9 Buffalo surrenders.

The Bills collect 27.2 more yards per game (369.7) than the Buccaneers give up per matchup (342.5).

Tampa Bay racks up 31.9 fewer yards per game (297.7) than Buffalo gives up per contest (329.6).

The Bills rush for 112.9 yards per game, 17.1 more than the 95.8 the Buccaneers allow per contest.

Tampa Bay rushes for 77.8 yards per game, 50.5 fewer than the 128.3 Buffalo allows per contest.

The Bills have 11 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 13 takeaways.

Tampa Bay has six giveaways this season, while Buffalo has 14 takeaways.

Bills Home Performance

The Bills put up 30 points per game at home (1.7 more than their overall average), and concede 16 at home (0.9 less than overall).

At home, the Bills rack up 387.3 yards per game and give up 356. That's more than they gain (369.7) and allow (329.6) overall.

Buffalo's average passing yards gained (276.3) and conceded (224.8) in home games are both higher than its overall averages of 256.9 and 201.3, respectively.

The Bills rack up 111 rushing yards per game at home (1.9 less than their overall average), and concede 131.3 at home (three more than overall).

At home, the Bills convert 48.9% of third downs and allow 48.1% to be converted. That's more than they convert (48.3%) and allow (42.4%) overall.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 Jacksonville L 25-20 NFL Network 10/15/2023 New York W 14-9 NBC 10/22/2023 at New England L 29-25 CBS 10/26/2023 Tampa Bay - Amazon Prime Video 11/5/2023 at Cincinnati - NBC 11/13/2023 Denver - ESPN 11/19/2023 New York - CBS

Buccaneers Away Performance

The Buccaneers' average points scored away from home (23) is higher than their overall average (17.2). But their average points allowed in away games (13) is lower than overall (17.3).

On the road, the Buccaneers rack up 297.5 yards per game and give up 283. That's less than they gain (297.7) and allow (342.5) overall.

Tampa Bay's average passing yards gained (204) and conceded (227.5) away from home are both lower than its overall averages of 219.8 and 246.7, respectively.

The Buccaneers' average yards rushing away from home (93.5) is higher than their overall average (77.8). And their average yards allowed away from home (55.5) is lower than overall (95.8).

The Buccaneers' offensive third-down percentage in road games (43.8%) is higher than their overall average (43.2%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (39.3%) is lower than overall (50%).

Buccaneers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 at New Orleans W 26-9 FOX 10/15/2023 Detroit L 20-6 FOX 10/22/2023 Atlanta L 16-13 FOX 10/26/2023 at Buffalo - Amazon Prime Video 11/5/2023 at Houston - CBS 11/12/2023 Tennessee - CBS 11/19/2023 at San Francisco - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.