The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brent Burns find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Burns stats and insights

  • Burns has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Kraken this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.
  • He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.