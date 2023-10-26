The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brent Burns find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Burns stats and insights

Burns has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Kraken this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

