Brent Burns and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Seattle Kraken at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at PNC Arena. Looking to bet on Burns' props? Here is some information to help you.

Brent Burns vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Burns Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Burns has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 22:06 on the ice per game.

Burns has twice scored a goal in a game this season in seven games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Despite recording points in four of seven games this season, Burns has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Burns has an assist in two of seven games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Burns has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Burns going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Burns Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 24 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 7 Games 3 4 Points 1 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

