When the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Dmitry Orlov find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Orlov stats and insights

Orlov is yet to score through seven games this season.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

Orlov has picked up two assists on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

