South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Berea High School at Westside High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on October 26
- Location: Anderson, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Riverside High School at Greer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fountain Inn High School at Southside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Ridge High School at Travelers Rest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Travelers Rest, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Joseph's Catholic School at McCormick High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: McCormick, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wade Hampton High School - Greenville at Eastside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Taylors, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Mauldin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Mauldin, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
J.L. Mann High School at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Simpsonville, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodmont High School at Mauldin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 27
- Location: Mauldin, SC
- Conference: 5A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
