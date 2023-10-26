How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 26
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT
The Carolina Hurricanes (3-4) -- who've lost three in a row -- host the Seattle Kraken (2-4-1) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch along on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW as the Hurricanes attempt to knock off the Kraken.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs Kraken Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/19/2023
|Kraken
|Hurricanes
|7-4 SEA
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have conceded 33 total goals (4.7 per game), ranking 32nd in league play in goals against.
- The Hurricanes' 27 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 4.3 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 27 goals over that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jaccob Slavin
|7
|3
|4
|7
|1
|2
|-
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|7
|3
|4
|7
|4
|5
|43.5%
|Seth Jarvis
|7
|4
|3
|7
|1
|5
|60%
|Brady Skjei
|7
|1
|5
|6
|2
|3
|-
|Stefan Noesen
|7
|1
|5
|6
|0
|2
|33.3%
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken concede 3.4 goals per game (24 in total), 27th in the league.
- The Kraken have 16 goals this season (2.3 per game), 24th in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed three goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (16 total) during that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Vince Dunn
|7
|1
|6
|7
|2
|4
|-
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|7
|1
|4
|5
|2
|3
|0%
|Jaden Schwartz
|7
|4
|0
|4
|2
|2
|69.2%
|Jared McCann
|7
|3
|1
|4
|1
|0
|57.1%
|Jordan Eberle
|7
|1
|2
|3
|3
|5
|33.3%
