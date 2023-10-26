The Carolina Hurricanes (3-4) -- who've lost three in a row -- host the Seattle Kraken (2-4-1) on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Kraken Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/19/2023 Kraken Hurricanes 7-4 SEA

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 33 total goals (4.7 per game), ranking 32nd in league play in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 27 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 4.3 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 27 goals over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jaccob Slavin 7 3 4 7 1 2 - Jesperi Kotkaniemi 7 3 4 7 4 5 43.5% Seth Jarvis 7 4 3 7 1 5 60% Brady Skjei 7 1 5 6 2 3 - Stefan Noesen 7 1 5 6 0 2 33.3%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken concede 3.4 goals per game (24 in total), 27th in the league.

The Kraken have 16 goals this season (2.3 per game), 24th in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed three goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (16 total) during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players