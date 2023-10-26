Hurricanes vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT
The Carolina Hurricanes (3-4, riding a three-game losing streak) host the Seattle Kraken (2-4-1) at PNC Arena. The game on Thursday, October 26 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Hurricanes vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-200)
|Kraken (+165)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have put together a 3-3 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Carolina has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.
- The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this game.
- Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in six of seven games this season.
Hurricanes vs Kraken Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Kraken Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Kraken Player Props
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Kraken
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Hurricanes vs. Kraken Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|27 (2nd)
|Goals
|16 (24th)
|33 (32nd)
|Goals Allowed
|24 (27th)
|8 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (14th)
|10 (32nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|4 (13th)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- The Hurricanes offense's 27 total goals (3.9 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 32nd in league play in goals against this season, having conceded 33 total goals (4.7 per game).
- They're ranked 26th in the league with a -6 goal differential .
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.