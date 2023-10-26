The Carolina Hurricanes (3-4, riding a three-game losing streak) host the Seattle Kraken (2-4-1) at PNC Arena. The game on Thursday, October 26 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-200) Kraken (+165) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have put together a 3-3 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Carolina has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter in only two games this season, and split them 1-1.

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this game.

Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in six of seven games this season.

Hurricanes vs Kraken Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Kraken Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 27 (2nd) Goals 16 (24th) 33 (32nd) Goals Allowed 24 (27th) 8 (3rd) Power Play Goals 5 (14th) 10 (32nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 4 (13th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

The Hurricanes offense's 27 total goals (3.9 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.

The Hurricanes are ranked 32nd in league play in goals against this season, having conceded 33 total goals (4.7 per game).

They're ranked 26th in the league with a -6 goal differential .

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.