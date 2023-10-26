Vince Dunn and Jesperi Kotkaniemi are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Seattle Kraken and the Carolina Hurricanes square off at PNC Arena on Thursday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hurricanes vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Kotkaniemi has been a top contributor on Carolina this season, with seven points in seven games.

Kotkaniemi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Oct. 24 0 0 0 2 at Avalanche Oct. 21 1 1 2 1 at Kraken Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Sharks Oct. 17 0 2 2 3 at Ducks Oct. 15 0 0 0 0

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Seth Jarvis has seven points (one per game), scoring four goals and adding three assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Avalanche Oct. 21 0 1 1 2 at Kraken Oct. 19 2 1 3 5 at Sharks Oct. 17 2 0 2 4 at Ducks Oct. 15 0 0 0 3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Dunn drives the offense for Seattle with seven points (one per game), with one goal and six assists in seven games (playing 23:48 per game).

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Oct. 24 0 2 2 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 21 0 0 0 0 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 19 1 2 3 4 vs. Avalanche Oct. 17 0 1 1 2 at Blues Oct. 14 0 1 1 3

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -333)

Oliver Bjorkstrand is a leading scorer for Seattle with five total points this season. He has scored one goal and added four assists in seven games.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 19 1 2 3 1 vs. Avalanche Oct. 17 0 0 0 1 at Blues Oct. 14 0 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.