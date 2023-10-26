Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Kraken on October 26, 2023
Vince Dunn and Jesperi Kotkaniemi are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Seattle Kraken and the Carolina Hurricanes square off at PNC Arena on Thursday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET).
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Hurricanes vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Hurricanes vs. Kraken Additional Info
|Hurricanes vs. Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs. Kraken Prediction
|Hurricanes vs. Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Kraken
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
Kotkaniemi has been a top contributor on Carolina this season, with seven points in seven games.
Kotkaniemi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Kraken
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Sharks
|Oct. 17
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Ducks
|Oct. 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
Seth Jarvis has seven points (one per game), scoring four goals and adding three assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Lightning
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Avalanche
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Kraken
|Oct. 19
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Sharks
|Oct. 17
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Ducks
|Oct. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Dunn drives the offense for Seattle with seven points (one per game), with one goal and six assists in seven games (playing 23:48 per game).
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Blues
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -333)
Oliver Bjorkstrand is a leading scorer for Seattle with five total points this season. He has scored one goal and added four assists in seven games.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Rangers
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Oct. 19
|1
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blues
|Oct. 14
|0
|1
|1
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.