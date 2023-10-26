Should you wager on Jesper Fast to score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Seattle Kraken go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jesper Fast score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Fast stats and insights

Fast has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has scored one goal against the Kraken this season in one game (one shot).

Fast has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 24 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.1 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

